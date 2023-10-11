BREAKING
Bestselling crime novelist gives talk in Lewes

Bestselling crime novelist Elly Griffiths is talking about her work at the Lewes Literary Society on Tuesday 17th October.
By Ciar ByrneContributor
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST
Elly Griffiths is the Number One bestselling author of the Dr Ruth Galloway Mysteries and the Brighton Mysteries. She will be talking about her new book The Great Deceiver, set in Brighton in 1966.

She has won the CWA Dagger in the Library, has been shortlisted five times for the Theakston's Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year, and longlisted for the CWA Gold Dagger for The Lantern Men.

Her new series featuring Detective Harbinder Kaur began with The Stranger Diaries, which was a Richard and Judy book club pick and won the Edgar Award for Best Novel in the USA

It was followed by The Postscript Murders, shortlisted for the CWA Gold Dagger and Bleeding Heart Yard.

Elly has two grown-up children and lives near Brighton with her archaeologist husband.

Elly is speaking at the All Saints Centre in Lewes on Tuesday 17th October at 8pm, doors open 7.30pm. For more information and tickets please visit lewesliterarysociety.co.uk/

