Bewitching tricks and spooky treats at East Hoathly care home

Donut Eating Competition

Barchester’s Lydfords care home, in East Hoathly, was a den of ghoulish activity as the home’s spooky Halloween party got in to full swing.

Residents and staff got in to the spirit of things bydecorating the home/creating Halloween decoration. Residents made some gorgeous Pumpkin flower arrangements and dotted them all round the home. The party started in the afternoon and the residents were joined by the staff and their children all dressed in their spooky Halloween costumes.

The children went on a Halloween treasure hunt with prizes, and played a game of skittles using small pumpkins as a ball and all of the children and the staff all got involved in the donut eating competition which ended up being very messy!

General Manager, Anthony Butler cackled: “Our staff and residents love any excuse for a party! The home looks fantastic with all the decorations and our head chef did us proud with lots of fantastic party food and some spooky cakes – we’ve all had a brilliant time.”

Brenda resident at Lydfords said: “It has been such a fun day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Halloween spirit. I really enjoyed watching the children and staff make a mess with the donuts.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Lydfords is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Lydfords provides residential care and respite care.