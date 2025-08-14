Bexhill 100 Classic and Custom Car Show returns August Bank Holiday Monday.

This year we are celebrating our 20th anniversary show the show committee have pulled out all the stops to make this our biggest show since 2005 .

We have more than 500 Classic and custom cars on display - Elva cars celebrating 70 years being built in Bexhill and Robin Read will have his Dragster there.

With 70 food and trade stands, Bexhill Promotions will be there providing music and entertainment along with Bexhill Lions cream teas and a dog show.

There will be children’s competitions and entertainment by Uncle Bumble and much much more.

The show has raised £180,000 for local charities since 2005, and with the help of our main sponsor Trench Line Utilities and all our other sponsors we hope to break the £200,000 mark this year.