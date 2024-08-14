Bexhill 100 motoring club classic and custom car show
August bank holiday Monday sees the return of the Bexhill 100 classic and custom car show.
The show has been going since 2005 and has raised more than £158,000 for local charities and good causes.
Each year the show increases in popularity, we have over 500 cars booked in as well as 60-plus trade stands and food vendors.
For entertainment this year we have Bexhill Radio throughout the day playing tunes and doing interviews, while Bexhill Lions will be hosting a dog show and you can also enjoy cream teas whilst being serenaded by the Other Band.
Bexhill Fire Cadets will be performing drills and at the last minute we have a rally car and driver on display thanks to the Efficient Freight Company.
We look forward to seeing you and raising money for this year’s charities. East Sussex Fire Cadets (Bexhill), Golden Marigold, Canine Partners and East Sussex Young Carers.
