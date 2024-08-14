Bexhill 100 motoring club classic and custom car show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bexhill 100 motoring club holds events during the year commemorating Bexhill on sea the birthplace of British motor racing.

August bank holiday Monday sees the return of the Bexhill 100 classic and custom car show.

The show has been going since 2005 and has raised more than £158,000 for local charities and good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year the show increases in popularity, we have over 500 cars booked in as well as 60-plus trade stands and food vendors.

Bird's Eye view.

For entertainment this year we have Bexhill Radio throughout the day playing tunes and doing interviews, while Bexhill Lions will be hosting a dog show and you can also enjoy cream teas whilst being serenaded by the Other Band.

Bexhill Fire Cadets will be performing drills and at the last minute we have a rally car and driver on display thanks to the Efficient Freight Company.

We look forward to seeing you and raising money for this year’s charities. East Sussex Fire Cadets (Bexhill), Golden Marigold, Canine Partners and East Sussex Young Carers.