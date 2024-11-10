Bexhill art exhibition opens
The Old Ambulance Station is home to an eclectic group of world-class artists and artisans, including painters, conceptual artists, blacksmiths, furniture makers, fashion and textile designers among others.
This exhibition is the first opportunity to experience works by all members of the Old Ambulance Station community curated as a whole, demonstrating the breadth and quality of the work being produced by the community.
The Old Ambulance Station Studios, 10 Beeching Road, Bexhill, TN39 3LG Website: https://oldambulancestation.art Instagram: @the_oldambulancestation