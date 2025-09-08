Bexhill author's upcoming work tackling the topic of parental alienation
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Set for release on 1 October 2025 in Paperback and Kindle formats, and available now for pre-order on Amazon, The Forgotten Fathers exposes the silent epidemic of parental alienation—a form of abuse that erases fathers from their children’s lives.
Through heartfelt storytelling, practical tools, and deeply personal reflections, Whitaker confronts the devastating impact of alienation, offering hope and validation for fathers who are living through it. Early readers describe the book as “raw, necessary, and long overdue.”
Whitaker, who lives in Bexhill, explains:
“Too many fathers are grieving children who are still alive, but lost to them through lies, manipulation, and broken systems. This book gives voice to that pain, and reminds every father going through it that they are not broken, not alone, and that their story matters.”
The Forgotten Fathers combines expert insight with lived experience, including:
- Clear explanations of how parental alienation unfolds
- The emotional and psychological cost of being cut off from a child
- Practical tools for navigating courts and documenting abuse
- Honest interviews with those directly affected
- Letters, prompts, and reflections to support fathers on their journey
The Forgotten Fathers is available for pre-order now at [Amazon https://amzn.eu/d/3CpEOHc] and releases worldwide on 1 October 2025.