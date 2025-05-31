Bexhill choir's successful singing continues

Bexhill Choral Society are continuing a successful year of concerts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following their enthusiastically received concert in May, members of the Bexhill Choral Society have now started rehearsals for our Autumn concert in October which will take place in St Peter's Church, Bexhill Old Town. This concert will include works by Bach, Scarlatti and Schubert.

In the meantime Ken Roberts, their musical director, will be giving one of his acclaimed recitals as part of the Bexhill Festival of Music on Friday 13th June at 7.30pm at Little Common Community centre TN39 4SQ. His subject this year is 'Mozart is Good for You' Tickets cost £12 and may be purchased from Second Spin, choir members, ticketsource.co.uk/bcs or

0333 666 3366 or on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choir performs Mozart's Requiem at St Peter's Church in Behill Old Town

Bexhill Choral Society is a friendly non-audition choir and warmly welcomes new members. They usually perform 3 concerts each year and rehearse on Wednesday evenings. For further information please email [email protected] or visit their website bexhillchoral.org.uk