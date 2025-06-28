Bexhill Community Singers: Midsummer Music

The Bexhill Community Singers summer concert has become an extremely popular fixture of the Bexhill Festival of Music. A packed house enjoyed a spectacular evening of entertainment at St Peter's Community Centre on 24 June. Joining Bexhill Community Singers were guest soloists Steve Corke, T-Rix, Ruby Edwards, Lily Todd and Oscar Little. Musical Director Mark Napier was the superb conductor, Stephen Page the brilliant accompanist and the masterful compere Barry Turnwell kept the audience in stitches with his jokes.

The varied programme included songs from the musicals, the Beatles, Verdi, Leonard Cohen, and the Kinks. Theatre tokens, tea at Bannatynes Hotel, tickets for Drusillas and a wine tour at Rathfinny’s wine estate were among the many fabulous prizes in the luxury raffle.Everyone enjoyed ice-creams in the interval and refreshments at the end of the evening. All the costs were generously covered by Frank Rallings in memory of his late wife Carol, a longstanding former member of the choir.

The audience had nothing but praise for the concert, and the many compliments included “The choir, the jokes, the soloists, nibbles and refreshments were all so enjoyable”, "It was well worth the trip down from Lincoln", "My goodness, can Stephen play that piano!”, “There was such a great feel of community spirit”, “Thank you Frank - the audience appreciated your generosity" and "Please book me a seat for next year”. The concert raised an outstanding £1850 for Cancer Research UK, and highlights will be available to view on YouTube.