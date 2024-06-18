Bexhill FreeWheelin FEASTival excitement builds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bexhill FreeWheelin FEASTival is coming to gardens beside De La Warr Pavilion from June 21 to 23.

Organised by Zoom Events, it is the first time the free to enter family-friendly street food and live music extravaganza has been held in Bexhill.

The FEASTival will feature an abundance of food and drink including handmade groceries together with pop up street foods, bars of distinction and an alfresco dining area. A live music stage and children's entertainment such as workshops, circus skills, balloon modelling and fairground rides will keep the whole family entertained as part of a day out in Bexhill.

A wide range of freshly prepared street foods from around the world will include traditional Mexican wraps, sweet or savoury crepes, Japanese Katsu curry, Greek souvlaki and Chinese sweet & sour dishes. Street food sellers will be complimented by an array of stalls selling handmade groceries and fine bottled beverages to enjoy at home later.

Visitors will be able to relax with a drink from the Famous Last Stand bars stocking craft beers, cider, prosecco and gin while taking in the fresh sea air. A full programme of live music featuring bands from across Kent, Sussex and beyond will be on stage throughout the event, so make sure you bring your dancing shoes!

"We are delighted to be bringing our unique formula of family-friendly, food-related fun to Bexhill for the first time," said Paul Kennedy, Director of Zoom Events.

"We have a strong line up of food, drink, music and entertainment so there really will be something for everyone to enjoy at our festival throughout the weekend."

Bexhill FreeWheelin’ FEASTival is free to enter and will be open on Friday, June 21 from 12pm to 7pm, Saturday, June 22, from 9am to 7pm and Sunday, June 23 from 10am to 5pm.