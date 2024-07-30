Bexhill Gardening Club annual summer show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bexhill Gardening Club will be holding their Annual Summer Show on Saturday, August 10 from 2pm- 4.30pm at St. Augustine's Church Hall, TN39 3AZ.

Admission is £1 for adults with children free. Lots of parking available and bus stops are nearby.

There will be a wide range of flowers, vegetables, fruit, photography and handicrafts to see as well as a plant sale, tombola and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All are welcome to add entries into the show and the information and entry forms are on our website www.lchs.co.uk. You can also visit our Facebook page Bexhill Gardening Club for further information.

The show will take place on August 10;.

We look forward to welcoming you to our Show and if you would like to join our friendly gardening club there will be a special offer joining fee on the day.