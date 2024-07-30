Bexhill Gardening Club annual summer show
Admission is £1 for adults with children free. Lots of parking available and bus stops are nearby.
There will be a wide range of flowers, vegetables, fruit, photography and handicrafts to see as well as a plant sale, tombola and refreshments.
All are welcome to add entries into the show and the information and entry forms are on our website www.lchs.co.uk. You can also visit our Facebook page Bexhill Gardening Club for further information.
We look forward to welcoming you to our Show and if you would like to join our friendly gardening club there will be a special offer joining fee on the day.
We hold monthly meetings with guest speakers, monthly shows and refreshments and a Christmas party in December, as well as an annual visit to RHS Wisley and open garden visits.
