Bexhill Gardening Club annual summer show

By Yvonne StradwickContributor
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Bexhill Gardening Club will be holding their Annual Summer Show on Saturday, August 10 from 2pm- 4.30pm at St. Augustine's Church Hall, TN39 3AZ.

Admission is £1 for adults with children free. Lots of parking available and bus stops are nearby.

There will be a wide range of flowers, vegetables, fruit, photography and handicrafts to see as well as a plant sale, tombola and refreshments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All are welcome to add entries into the show and the information and entry forms are on our website www.lchs.co.uk. You can also visit our Facebook page Bexhill Gardening Club for further information.

The show will take place on August 10;.The show will take place on August 10;.
The show will take place on August 10;.

We look forward to welcoming you to our Show and if you would like to join our friendly gardening club there will be a special offer joining fee on the day.

We hold monthly meetings with guest speakers, monthly shows and refreshments and a Christmas party in December, as well as an annual visit to RHS Wisley and open garden visits.

Related topics:Facebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.