Bexhill Gardening Club's 77th Annual Summer Show

By Yvonne Stradwick
Contributor
Published 6th Jul 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 09:08 BST
Bexhill Gardening Club's Annual show is on Saturday 9th August from 2.00 - 4.30 p.m.

The show will be held at St. Augustine's Church Hall, St. Augustine's Close, Bexhill TN39 3AZ.

Admission for adults is £1 and children are free.

There is ample parking and wheelchair access.

logoplaceholder image
logo

As well as a wide range of entries for flowers, vegetables, fruit, photography and handicrafts to see there will be a plant sale, tombola and refreshments.

For more information see our new website https://bexhill-gardening-club.lovable.app

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice