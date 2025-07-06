Bexhill Gardening Club's 77th Annual Summer Show
Bexhill Gardening Club's Annual show is on Saturday 9th August from 2.00 - 4.30 p.m.
The show will be held at St. Augustine's Church Hall, St. Augustine's Close, Bexhill TN39 3AZ.
Admission for adults is £1 and children are free.
There is ample parking and wheelchair access.
As well as a wide range of entries for flowers, vegetables, fruit, photography and handicrafts to see there will be a plant sale, tombola and refreshments.
For more information see our new website https://bexhill-gardening-club.lovable.app