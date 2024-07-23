Beyond the Barricade celebrates 25 years with a visit to Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beyond the Barricade is proud to be celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024.

This incredible achievement will see Beyond the Barricade play as many venues as possible within the scope of their 25th Anniversary Year, including The Hawth Crawley on Wednesday, September 11.

Beyond the Barricade has delighted audiences throughout the UK, mainland Europe, Asia, New Zealand and Australia with its exciting concert portrayal of the greatest songs in musical theatre.

Beyond the Barricade’s 25th anniversary tour will feature two hours of songs reflecting the material that has made audiences return over and over again to see this wonderful concert, from The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story, The Lion King, Blood Brothers, Miss Saigon, Hamilton and many others, climaxing with a spectacular finale from, of course, Les Misérables!

The concert tour will feature Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Katie Leeming and Sarah Ryan who have all played principal roles in both the West End and UK Tours of Les Misérables.

Tickets for this ever-popular show always sell fast - early booking is advised.