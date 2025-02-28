Beyond the Barrier: the 2025 Lighthouse Young Creatives Showcase

Join us for Beyond The Barrier, an eclectic group exhibition presenting the work of 15 emerging artists from the Lighthouse Young Creatives (LYC) 2024-25 programme. Over six months of exploration and experimentation, these young creatives have pushed artistic boundaries, developing work that challenges perspectives and celebrates every form of creative expression.

The show grapples with themes of free will and self-expression, internal landscapes and identity, nature and decay, masculinity and media consumption, connection and chaos, and beyond. Through a diverse range of mediums—including short films, photography, music, games, drag, VR installations, writing, and sketchbooks—each piece reflects the unique voices and lived experiences of artists who are breaking through barriers in the creative industries.

Lighthouse Young Creatives empowers young people (aged 16-25) from underrepresented backgrounds to launch their careers in the arts. Beyond The Barrier is a testament to their talent, resilience, and vision for the future.

Come and witness the next generation of artists as they carve out their place in the creative world.

Beyond the Barrier

About the live performance, Friday 21st March 2025:

On Friday 21 March, join us for a very special night of live performances, sharings, and conversation - featuring music, DJ and acoustic sets, talks, drag and more. Some of the city's brightest emerging artists - Lighthouse Young Creatives 2025 - share their creations with a live audience.

Book your FREE tickets for the live evening performance.

Age: Parental guidance, under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.