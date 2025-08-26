Brighton Italian Festival brings a taste of Italy to the city Brighton will take on a distinctly Italian flavour this autumn as the city hosts the very first Brighton Italian Festival (BIF), running from 2 to 24 October 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new festival promises to celebrate the best of Italian culture through music, comedy, food, talks and workshops, while also shining a spotlight on the many Italians who call Brighton home.

The programme opens on 2 October with a special evening at the Brighton i360 featuring Marco Montemagno, one of Italy’s most influential digital entrepreneurs and communicators. Known for his sharp insights on technology, innovation and the future of work, Montemagno makes a rare UK appearance in what promises to be an inspiring start to the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 4 October, the Launch Event at Horatio Bar on Brighton Palace Pier will showcase live music from Italian-Brightonian bands, setting the tone for a month of entertainment. The following day, scooters take centre stage with The Italian Scooter Job — a Vespa charity ride through the city inspired by The Italian Job, ending at the legendary Quadrophenia Alley.

BIF Brighton Italian Festival

Other highlights include La Notte Italiana (10 October), a night of DJs, Negroni cocktails and prizes for the most stylish Italian look; an Italian Techno Night (17 October) led by Brighton-based Italian DJs; a Comedy Night at Komedia (20 October) featuring Italian and British comedians; and an evocative Opera in the Paganini Room (24 October), held in the very room where the virtuoso violinist once performed.

Alongside the headline events, festival-goers can take part in pizza and pasta-making workshops, wine tastings, language meetups and family-friendly activities, bringing the flavours and spirit of Italy to the heart of Brighton.

The Brighton Italian Festival is independent and community-driven, with organisers aiming to build an authentic new cultural tradition for the city.

📅 Brighton Italian Festival 2025 runs from 2–24 October.

👉 Full listings and ticket information: www.brightonitalianfestival.com