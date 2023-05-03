Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
22 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Big Beach Clean will be a big part of the Eastbourne Spring Water Festival

Eastbourn’es Big Beach Clean will be starting at 2pm on Sunday May 14.

By Oliver SternoContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:38 BST
Mascot created from beach debris collected early in the campaignMascot created from beach debris collected early in the campaign
Mascot created from beach debris collected early in the campaign

Everyone is welcome to this event, probably the most popular one in the 10-day Eastbourne Spring Water Festival, especially if the weather is kind.

Volunteers who are already part of the Adopt a Beach project will start at their adopted beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everyone is also welcome to start from two locations, where we will have hosting stalls:

Most Popular

From the Wish Tower/Lifeboat Museum beach BN21 4DR

From the Beach Deck Café beach BN22 7AE

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here you will be able to buy a litter picker for £5 and be given a litter bag and protective gloves.

Volunteers will also give you a safety briefing, so please come and enjoy this great communal event!

Related topics:Volunteers