Big Beach Clean will be a big part of the Eastbourne Spring Water Festival

Everyone is welcome to this event, probably the most popular one in the 10-day Eastbourne Spring Water Festival, especially if the weather is kind.
Volunteers who are already part of the Adopt a Beach project will start at their adopted beach.
Everyone is also welcome to start from two locations, where we will have hosting stalls:
From the Wish Tower/Lifeboat Museum beach BN21 4DR
From the Beach Deck Café beach BN22 7AE
Here you will be able to buy a litter picker for £5 and be given a litter bag and protective gloves.
Volunteers will also give you a safety briefing, so please come and enjoy this great communal event!