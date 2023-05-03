Big Beach Clean will be a big part of the Eastbourne Spring Water Festival

Eastbourn’es Big Beach Clean will be starting at 2pm on Sunday May 14.

Mascot created from beach debris collected early in the campaign

Everyone is welcome to this event, probably the most popular one in the 10-day Eastbourne Spring Water Festival, especially if the weather is kind.

Volunteers who are already part of the Adopt a Beach project will start at their adopted beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is also welcome to start from two locations, where we will have hosting stalls:

From the Wish Tower/Lifeboat Museum beach BN21 4DR

From the Beach Deck Café beach BN22 7AE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here you will be able to buy a litter picker for £5 and be given a litter bag and protective gloves.