Billie Marten to play acoustic solo performance at Brighton’s Resident Music

By Jenny Entwistle
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 10:28 BST
She will be visiting the record store to celebrate the release of new album 'Dog Eared'

Celebrated alt-folk artist Billie Marten will perform a special acoustic solo set at Resident Music in Brighton on 23rd July, as part of a select run of in-store shows supporting her upcoming album Dog Eared.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of “Clover,” the fifth and latest single from Dog Eared, which lands 18th July via Fiction Records. The new track - joining “Swing”, “Crown”, “Feeling,” and “Leap Year” - is described as “a beautifully crafted, playful tune built of contradictions and oxymorons,” continuing Marten’s evolution into more experimental territory. Her recent work sees her step gracefully beyond the folk genre, drawing comparisons to the likes of Feist and Lucy Dacus.

The Brighton performance at Resident will give fans an intimate chance to hear the new songs live just days after the album’s release, with Billie performing solo in the stripped-back, emotionally rich style she’s beloved for.

Billie Marten’s fourth studio album Dog Eared is already building anticipation as one of the most affecting indie releases of the summer, and this intimate Brighton show offers a rare chance to see it brought to life up close.

For more information and tickets, visit Resident Music Brighton’s website.

