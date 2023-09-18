Billingshurst Wednesday Group celebrates 50 years with coffee and cake

Who started the Billingshurst Wednesday Group, and when, is lost in the mists of time.

It is believed that a young teacher from The Weald School left to have a baby and was missing the company of her colleagues.

Mums with their babies started to meet regularly for coffee and over time that has evolved into a group of more mature participants, who certainly do not bring their babies with them.

Anyone can drop in at St Mary's Church Rooms in East Street, at 10am on a Wednesday morning during Spring and Autumn Terms. For the sum of £4 they will be joining a friendly number of both men and women, listen to a guest speaker, or watch a digital presentation, and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee with biscuits, without any commitment for regular attendance.

Some of the group at a pre-term get together

Members think that the Group started about 50 years ago and feel that this should be celebrated.