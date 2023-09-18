Billingshurst Wednesday Group celebrates 50 years with coffee and cake
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is believed that a young teacher from The Weald School left to have a baby and was missing the company of her colleagues.
Mums with their babies started to meet regularly for coffee and over time that has evolved into a group of more mature participants, who certainly do not bring their babies with them.
Anyone can drop in at St Mary's Church Rooms in East Street, at 10am on a Wednesday morning during Spring and Autumn Terms. For the sum of £4 they will be joining a friendly number of both men and women, listen to a guest speaker, or watch a digital presentation, and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee with biscuits, without any commitment for regular attendance.
Members think that the Group started about 50 years ago and feel that this should be celebrated.
To this end we are holding a 'Getting to Know You, with Coffee and Cake', at St Mary's Rooms at 10am on Wednesday 18th October. Everyone is welcome, but it would be particularly good if past members could join us. For more information contact 01403 780660