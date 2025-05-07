Blue Cross launch ‘Paws to Draw’ – a nationwide art competition celebrating rescue pets with celebrity judge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today Blue Cross is launching ‘Paws to Draw’, a new art competition inviting animal lovers of all ages to get creative in drawing a homeless pet who has since found a loving family thanks to the dedication of the rehoming team at the charity.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the plight and growing number of homeless pets. Seven winners across the UK will be chosen by Blue Cross, alongside former England goalkeeper, devoted pet lover and keen artist David James. The regional winners will all receive a framed picture of their work and the overall winner will be featured in a national press campaign later this summer.

David James said: “Paws to Draw combines two of my favourite things, animals and drawing, so I think it is a great way for people to get creative this summer and perhaps even uncover a hidden talent they never knew they had! I have three cats of my own and I’ve always been a big fan of the work that Blue Cross does, so I’m looking forward to seeing all the different drawings that celebrate the amazing pets who’ve found their second chance thanks to the charity.”

A selection of extraordinary pet stories featuring dogs, cats, small animals and horses will serve as inspiration for the entrants, including a brave dog called Mabel, who was found outside one of Blue Cross’s rehoming centres with a bag of her belongings and a note from her owner. The note stated that her owner couldn't afford to care for her anymore and was therefore having to make the heartbreaking decision to part with her best friend in the hope of finding a better life for her dog. Mabel has since been rehomed with a loving new family who promised to give her the life her previous owner wanted for her.

Pomegranate is another pet who has recently been rehomed by Blue Cross

Katie Radcliffe, Head of Rehoming and Fostering Services at Blue Cross said: “We are passionate about finding homeless pets their forever home. Sadly, we are seeing a rise in numbers of homeless pets we are taking into our sites and placed with foster carers, we work tirelessly to care for them until they meet the right family. We hope people of all ages and abilities take part and we look forward to seeing some wonderful drawings of some of the pets we have helped.”

With the May half term around the corner, Paws to Draw is also a fantastic way to get children involved in a fun activity during the school holiday, while helping them to understand the vital role humans play in pet’s lives. This is something our education team has been dedicated to for the last 20 years, inspiring future generations of pet owners, because pets are happier and healthier when they’re with people who love them. The competition opens on Thursday 1 May and closes on Friday 30 May, with winners being announced on 4 July.

The demand for charity support for pets continues and Blue Cross is facing a homeless pet crisis. The charity continues to help those pets find loving homes and keep pets and their people together through its veterinary services and pet food bank scheme.

To find out more and enter the competition, visit bluecross.org.uk/paws-to-draw.