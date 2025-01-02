Bluebird Care Worthing Ageing well event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’re thrilled to share that Bluebird Care Worthing will be hosting an Ageing Well Event!

This event offers valuable information on supporting your own needs or if you are caring for a loved one as they age and may face challenges with daily living tasks.

Featuring guest speakers offering valuable insights on various aspects of ageing, from will writing to care advice—helping people navigate topics that can often feel overwhelming.

This will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2025 at 10.00 - 15.00 at Heene Church Rooms, 106 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4PN