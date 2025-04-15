Bluebird Care Worthing organises community litter picking event for Pay It Forward Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bluebird Care Worthing is hosting a community litter picking event in honour of Pay It Forward Day, taking place on Sunday, 28th April.

Volunteers are invited to meet at 11am at Worthing Pavilion to take part in this initiative aimed at keeping our local beach clean and welcoming for all.

All necessary equipment will be provided, and everyone is encouraged to come along, get involved, and make a positive impact on the local environment.