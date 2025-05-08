Bogdan Vacarescu (violin) and Mikhail Lezdkan (cello) to perform at Festival of Chichester concert in June

Two international soloists hailing from Bucharest and St Petersburg, Bogdan Vacarescu (violin) and Mikhail Lezdkan (cello) join forces to fill the stunning acoustic at Boxgrove Priory with a varied classical programme featuring Bach, Haydn, Vieuxtemps, Glier and Ravel.

VENUE: BOXROVE PRIORY, NR CHICHESTER, PO180EE

TICKETS at CHICHESTER BOX OFFICE: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873653766

Mikhail Lezdkan’s international career as a soloist and chamber musician has taken him to Japan, across Europe and southern England and with Vanessa Mae (1995-6) acrossAsia, Australia and New Zealand. He gave the first performance in Russia’s 1987 Contemporary Music Festival in St Petersburg of Messagesquisse for solo cello by Pierre Boulez. While studying at the Leningrad Conservatoire, he won second prize in the Belgrade International Cello Competition in 1984. In 2003 he gave the first European performance of the Cello Concerto by the Israel composer Gil Shohat in the Royal Concert Hall, Stockholm. He led the cello section of Lyon Opera Orchestra, and has performed as soloist with the St Petersburg Philharmonic, the St Petersburg Hermitage Orchestra, Moscow Philharmonic, Berlin Radio Orchestra, Belgrade Radio Orchestra, as well as several chamber orchestras and ensembles in France.

Bogdan Vacarescu - violin

BogdanVacarescu has toured all over the world since his teens as a concerto soloist, chamber and orchestra musician. He performed in the Sydney Opera House, Athenaeum in Bucharest, Romanian National Radio Hall, The United Nations Concert Hall in New York, New Morning in Paris, Kings Place and Purcell Room in London; recorded solo on soundtracks for films and documentaries, most notably in collaboration with Oscar winners Stephen Warbeck and Gabriel Yared; collaborated with Nigel Kennedy, Graffiti Classics, Secret Cinema and as a free-lancer with many successful ensembles in the UK. Bogdan is a graduate of the Conservatoire of Music in Bucharest and the Royal Academy of Music in London as a student of Beno Schwartzman, Paul Ratz and Gyorgy Pauk. His album with pianist Julian Jacobson, "Violin and Piano Thrillers" came top of the Album of the Year in Romania and was given a 5 star review in Musical Opinion.

1 . Contributed Bogdan & Mikhail 18th June at Boxgrove Priory Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Bogdan Vacarescu (violin) Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Local concerts 2025 Photo: Submitted