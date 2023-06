Hot on the heels of the very successful Coronation Concert at the Alexandra Theatre in April, and performing on the Sea Front Bandstand in May to support the Bognor Regis 10K race, Bognor Regis Concert band is are looking forward to being back in Hotham Park on June 10.

Submitted article

Following on from the afternoon’s entertainment, Bognor Regis Concert Band will be performing at around 8.30pm to close the event.

The finale will of course include the ever popular ‘Proms’ music, including Land of Hope and Glory, Rule Britannia and Fantasia of British Sea Songs.

So be prepared to sing along and wave your flags. We look forward to seeing you there.