Bognor Regis Concert Band at the Wilkes Head

Bognor Regis Concert Band are back to entertain you on 6 August 2023 at the Wilkes Head pub.
By Margaret HollandContributor
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:27 BST

After the first successful visit in 2022, Bognor Regis Concert Band will be back performing in the Beer Garden of The Wilkes Head public house on Sunday 6 August 2023 at 3pm.

Join us for a family friendly afternoon of live music. Free Admission, everyone welcome – The Wilkes Head, Church Lane, Eastergate, Chichester PO20 3UT. The Wilkes Head kitchen will be open between 2pm and 5pm on the day for great homemade food.

Visit us on our Facebook page or email [email protected] for further information about the band.

