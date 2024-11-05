Bognor Regis Concert Band Christmas concert

Our renowned Christmas Concert is back in Felpham, Bognor Regis on December 7.

We are performing our 2024 Christmas Concert at St. Mary's Centre, Grassmere Close, Felpham, Bognor Regis PO22 7NU. Free off road parking.

Join us for a family friendly evening featuring traditional and Christmas music, which is bound to fill you with Festive spirit. There will be our Grand Raffle and Interval refreshment.

Saturday, December 7 at 7pm.

Tickets are £7 each, available on the door or in advance at [email protected]