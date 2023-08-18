BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Bognor Regis Concert Band movie soundtracks concert

A concert featuring an A-to-Z of movie soundtracks concert is being staged at St Mary Magdalene Church, South Bersted, Bognor Regis on Saturday 16 September 2023
By Margaret HollandContributor
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 09:34 BST

Hot on the heels of our successful concert at The Wilkes Head public house, we will be performing our next concert in St Mary Magdalene Church, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis PO22 9QE.

Join us for a family friendly evening of Movie Soundtracks, including such favourites as Star Wars, James Bond and The Dam Busters. A bar will be open all evening serving beer, wine and soft drinks. There is free on-road parking nearby. 7.30pm.

Tickets £5 each, available on the door. Further information via [email protected].

Related topics:Bognor RegisTickets