Bognor Regis Concert Band movie soundtracks concert
A concert featuring an A-to-Z of movie soundtracks concert is being staged at St Mary Magdalene Church, South Bersted, Bognor Regis on Saturday 16 September 2023
Hot on the heels of our successful concert at The Wilkes Head public house, we will be performing our next concert in St Mary Magdalene Church, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis PO22 9QE.
Join us for a family friendly evening of Movie Soundtracks, including such favourites as Star Wars, James Bond and The Dam Busters. A bar will be open all evening serving beer, wine and soft drinks. There is free on-road parking nearby. 7.30pm.
Tickets £5 each, available on the door. Further information via [email protected].