Bognor Regis Horticultural Society hears about 'Garden Inspiration'

On March 28, the Bognor Regis and District Horticultural Society held its monthly meeting at which Mark Saunders was our speaker and gave his fascinating talk about ‘Garden Inspiration’ with examples from all around the world and from Fittleworth House where Mark is Garden Manager.

By Julie SeniorContributor
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:12 BST

The Bognor Regis & District Horticultural Society would like to invite new guests to their next monthly meeting at West Meads Hall, which will be held on Tuesday 25 April 2023 at 7.30pm. Elizabeth Sawday from Apuldram Roses will be our speaker and her talk is entitled ‘Roses Grow On You’.

The Society meets at West Meads Hall, The Precinct, PO21 5SB (free car parking available). If anyone is interested in joining us, there will be a very friendly welcome. We meet at 7.30pm on the fourth Tuesday of every month. More information about the Society can be found at https://brhortsoc.net/ and on Facebook, or by contacting phone numbers 01243 860703 or 01243 822615.