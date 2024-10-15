Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On 24 September, the Bognor Regis and District Horticultural Society held its Members’ Autumn Show at which members entered their own flower and vegetable cultivations. Congratulations go to our Cup winners Barry Symes for Best Dahlia in Show and Irene Wood for Best Pot Plant and Best Exhibit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bognor Regis & District Horticultural Society would like to invite new guests to their next monthly meeting at West Meads Hall, which will be held on Tuesday 22 October 2024 at 7.30pm.

This month’s talk will be given by Alex New on ‘Highdown Gardens: Past, Present and Future’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also have several events planned over the following months.

Barry Symes wins Best Dahlia in Show.

The Society meets at West Meads Hall, The Precinct, PO21 5SB (free car parking available).

If anyone is interested in joining us, there will be a very friendly welcome.

We meet at 7.30pm on the fourth Tuesday of every month. For further information please contact our Chairman on 01243 822615, or our Membership Secretary on 07957 818116.