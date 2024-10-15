Bognor Regis Horticultural Society – next meeting
The Bognor Regis & District Horticultural Society would like to invite new guests to their next monthly meeting at West Meads Hall, which will be held on Tuesday 22 October 2024 at 7.30pm.
This month’s talk will be given by Alex New on ‘Highdown Gardens: Past, Present and Future’.
We also have several events planned over the following months.
The Society meets at West Meads Hall, The Precinct, PO21 5SB (free car parking available).
If anyone is interested in joining us, there will be a very friendly welcome.
We meet at 7.30pm on the fourth Tuesday of every month. For further information please contact our Chairman on 01243 822615, or our Membership Secretary on 07957 818116.