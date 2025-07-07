Bognor Regis Probus Club's June meeting

History of Tangmere's RAF Station and Military Aviation Museum

Bognor Probus was delighted to welcome Colin Smart, from Tangmere Military Aviation Museum, to give an illustrated talk on the history of the RAF station and its subsequent reinvention as a museum.

Colin explained how an ordinary field was turned into an airfield during the First World War.

He then highlighted the important role the station played during the Second World War, sited as it is, directly north of the D-Day Normandy landing places; finally he talked about the role of the Military Aviation Museum today in passing on the history to younger generations.

The station closed down in 1970 as, with the onset of the Cold War, the focus of the RAF had shifted to the East Coast, but not before it had provided the facilities for the future King to start flying lessons.

As well as having a fascinating collection of military aircraft and aircraft cockpits, the Museum is a treasure trove of memorabilia of the RAF’s role in the War; it receives enquiries several times a week from people wanting to leave things to the Museum. It is run mainly by volunteers and is always on the look-out for more.

