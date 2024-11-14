Bognor students head to Wembley for the Lionesses!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of Felpham Community College students went to Wembley to see the England Lionesses vs Germany on Friday 25th October.

The girls, selected from the FCC girls football teams, were luck to go in the fan zone to take part in some activities before the match. Then once in the stadium, they watched a light and fireworks show.

Miss Shine, Teacher of PE commented: "Unfortunately England lost the game; however, the atmosphere was fantastic and a great experience to go. The girls were amazing and all really enjoyed themselves. It was amazing to see just under 50,000 spectators at Wembley which just shows the positive impact Women’s football is having on our society!

"We have KS3 Girls football club at Felpham every Thursday after school and KS4 girls football every Wednesday for students. Fixtures have started well this year, with our U14s team just going through to the next round of the County Cup."