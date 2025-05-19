Bold Production HOW TO KILL A CHICKEN heading to the Brighton Fringe

Bringing the golden shores of Costa Rica to the Brighton Fringe on Saturday, May 31 to Sunday, June 1 is HOW TO KILL A CHICKEN following its highly praised run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2024. This sensational coming-of-age tale follows a daring young woman embarking on her dream holiday across the Atlantic for a rollercoaster ride of love, passion, sex and self-discovery.

In this moving performance, Giulietta Tisminetzky whisks audiences away on a tropical adventure as the Protagonist lets go of inhibitions, rides the waves and finds herself entranced in a cliché sex-fueled holiday romance. This dream-like love story gradually gives way to a deeper dive into vulnerability, boundaries, and the messy complexities of human connection.

HOW TO KILL A CHICKEN is accompanied by a live music ensemble, whose evocative score (composed by Sarah Spencer) provides more than just a backdrop to the journey. Echoing a classical chorus, the powerful music scope guides the Protagonist as she confronts the painful truths she has buried. Tisminetzky’s poignant performance unveils how we choose to tell stories; it is a confronting, honest exploration of womanhood, sexual freedom, and the power of truth.

To show their support to female survivors of sexual abuse, proceeds from HOW TO KILL A CHICKEN’s run at Edinburgh Fringe 2024 we’re donated to The Survivors Trust.

Tickets for this touching performance can be found here: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/how-to- kill-a-chicken/