Book sale and cake sale at St. Anne's Church

The very popular Book Sale returns this year to St. Anne’s Church, Western Road, Lewes on August 30, with the addition of a Cake Sale.

The church will be full of books, with them on every pew and table. Fiction and non-fiction covering a wide variety of genres, including local interest and history books, some ‘rare finds’ and hidden gems. There will also be a separate children’s section.

There will also be a wide range of delicious homemade cakes to buy.

Ashley Price, one of the two Churchwardens, said: “Whether you are a book lover, or just wanting to look for a specific novel, you never know what you will find.

"Last year’s sale was a big success raising over £1000 (in spite of heavy showers at times). This year with the addition of the cake sale, we hope to raise even more money.”

Payment for books and refreshments will be accepted in cash, cheque or credit/debit card.

All the money raised from the Book and Cake Sale will go to the Flint Wall Appeal (St. Anne’s is currently raising money to have the wall repaired that runs adjacent to Western Road).

DO YOU HAVE ANY BOOKS YOU NO LONGER WANT? If so, please consider donating them to the St. Anne’s sale. They are happy to accept books which are in good condition (however, no A-Zs or maps, National Trust guides, study or academic guides or computer manuals, as these do not sell and the church has to pay for their disposal). The church is open six days a week from 9.15 am to 4pm (times may vary), and you can leave donated books in one of the pews.

If you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact Ashley Price, Churchwarden, on 07798 648924 or email: [email protected]