Book sale date for St. Anne's Church, Lewes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Our next lunchtime concert is on Thursday, September 26 beginning at 1.10pm for approximately 40 minutes.
Caroline Tyler (Piano) with a programme to include works by Liszt, Bach and Caroline Tyler. Admission is free with a retiring collection.
The church is open every week day from 9am to 4pm. All are welcome to our regular services and opportunities for worship.
Sunday
8am Holy Communion
A reflective service using the language of the Book of Common Prayer.
10am Holy Communion with children’s group
Words, music and sacrament, includes our creative children’s group
Monday to Friday
9:15am Morning Prayer
A time of prayer, Biblical readings, and contemplation.
Tuesday
7pm Silent Prayer
Meeting God in stillness and silence, concluding with a reading.
For more information contact Ben on
[email protected] or Tel: 01273 933357
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.