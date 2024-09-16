Book sale date for St. Anne's Church, Lewes

Come along to our book sale on Saturday, September 21 from 10am to 2pm to raise funds for the general upkeep of the church. Parking at County Hall car park behind the church is £1 all day.

Our next lunchtime concert is on Thursday, September 26 beginning at 1.10pm for approximately 40 minutes.

Caroline Tyler (Piano) with a programme to include works by Liszt, Bach and Caroline Tyler. Admission is free with a retiring collection.

The church is open every week day from 9am to 4pm. All are welcome to our regular services and opportunities for worship.

Sunday

8am Holy Communion

A reflective service using the language of the Book of Common Prayer.

10am Holy Communion with children’s group

Words, music and sacrament, includes our creative children’s group

Monday to Friday

9:15am Morning Prayer

A time of prayer, Biblical readings, and contemplation.

Tuesday

7pm Silent Prayer

Meeting God in stillness and silence, concluding with a reading.

For more information contact Ben on

[email protected] or Tel: 01273 933357

