Book Signing in Worthing

On Tuesday Sept 10, 7-9pm, Mark Williams will be giving an illustrated talk in the Train of Thought Record Shop in Worthing, about his best-selling book Bootlace Cinema, a look at horror, science fiction and exploitation movies on Super 8.

Read more about the book athttps://www.arunfilm.com/bognor-regis-authorswhere you'll also find links to podcasts interviewing Mark.

Advance copies can be ordered here if you want him to sign them at the event.https://amzn.eu/d/0hMZGWff

The Train of Thought Record Shop Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/trainofthoughtemporium