9ish crime book by Luing Andrews

9 SH. (The sequel to 8ish)

LUING ANDREWS

About the book

In the thrilling novel 9ish by Luing Andrews, secrets, betrayal and revenge collide in the dark underbelly of London's criminal underworld. As Sean O'Shea returns from a self-imposed exile, old wounds are reopened and dangerous alliances are tested. With Mickey O'Shea and Serj by his side, Sean must navigate a treacherous path to protect his family and reclaim what is rightfully his. But lurking in the shadows is Dan, a man consumed by hatred and a thirst for vengeance. As the tension mounts and the stakes rise, who will emerge victorious in this deadly game of cat and mouse? 9ish is a gripping tale of loyalty, deception and the brutal realities of power in a world where nothing is as it seems.

In the thrilling novel 9ish by Luing Andrews, secrets, betrayal and revenge collide in the dark underbelly of London's criminal underworld. As Sean O'Shea returns from a self-imposed exile, old wounds are reopened and dangerous alliances are tested. With Mickey O'Shea and Serj by his side, Sean must navigate a treacherous path to protect his family and reclaim what is rightfully his. But lurking in the shadows is Dan, a man consumed by hatred and a thirst for vengeance. As the tension mounts and the stakes rise, who will emerge victorious in this deadly game of cat and mouse? 9ish is a gripping tale of loyalty, deception and the brutal realities of power in a world where nothing is as it seems.

About the author

Luing Andrews, an accomplished actor, writer and director, works on both sides of the Atlantic.

He grew up in London and learnt the art of boxing from a very early age. From there, he trained in several forms of martial arts, including kickboxing.Over the years, he made a name for himself, winning tournaments in each successive discipline. His success gained considerable interest from directors, and he started his career as a stunt performer. From there, he moved into acting and has been featured in productions in America and the UK. This book is very much about how his London was and still is. 8ish, the prequel, was initially written as a ninety-minute feature film script by Luing. Proceeds from this novel will help towards funding and realising his dreams of creating a fantastic British film.

1 . Contributed NARC stars Luing Andrews Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Luing Andrews plays Ethan in Bodyguards by day, Lovers by night. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed London Gangland V The IRA this gripping tale of The O’Shea’s and their Irish mob family written by Actor and Author Luing Andrews Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed 9ish Crime Book by Actor and Author Luing Andrews Photo: Submitted