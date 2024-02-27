A FIRST FOR HAILSHAM LIONS & RADIO ILLUMINI
This was the first in a series of book signings organised by the Hailsham-based Radio Illumini in conjunction with the Lions.
Promoting his new publication Lifting The Burden, Brian signed books and mingled with members of the public for over an hour.
His visitors included Hailsham's mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, Martina Mercer (founder of Radio Illumini) with other station presenters, and members of the Lions Club.
Brian previously worked for members of the House of Commons for thirty years and was a local councillor in Brighton & Hove, before developing his Spiritual Awareness in 1992.
Following the success of this first joint venture, another book signing session is planned for early April.
Meantime, local authors interested in participating in these events are invited to contact Martina Mercer on martina.radio.illumini@gmail.com