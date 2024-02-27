A FIRST FOR HAILSHAM LIONS & RADIO ILLUMINI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This was the first in a series of book signings organised by the Hailsham-based Radio Illumini in conjunction with the Lions.

Promoting his new publication Lifting The Burden, Brian signed books and mingled with members of the public for over an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His visitors included Hailsham's mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, Martina Mercer (founder of Radio Illumini) with other station presenters, and members of the Lions Club.

Cllr Paul Holbrook, Brian Oxley and Lions president Keith Dickman.

Brian previously worked for members of the House of Commons for thirty years and was a local councillor in Brighton & Hove, before developing his Spiritual Awareness in 1992.

Following the success of this first joint venture, another book signing session is planned for early April.