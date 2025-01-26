A novel approach from retired Eastbourne teacher

By Simon Ireland
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025, 17:12 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 09:48 BST
Having first published a children’s poetry book, retired teacher Simon Ireland has now written a novel aimed at the 8-12 age group.

‘Better Press Pause’ features 11 year old Ben whose father has fallen prey to a serious gambling habit.

Amazingly, however, he stumbles across a remote control that can manipulate time and may solve his problems at home and at school.

Having taught in and around Sussex for nearly forty years, Simon retired to the Meads area of Eastbourne in 2017 and is a keen playing member of ROMPA. He feels that the ever increasing power and reach of the gambling industry is worthy of closer monitoring and regulation.

