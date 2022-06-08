Spokesman Rob Blann said: “An unusual insight into the building of Worthing between the First and Second World Wars, telling the story of two very different young men, whose lives changed irrevocably by unforeseen, extraordinary events. Lifted out of the ordinary by the inclusion of the charming reminiscences of the writer’s mother as a young girl, bringing a reality and freshness to the period of the two men, her father George and her husband William. This is a Worthing guide-book like no other; the author has shone a light over the life, manners and customs of late 19th and early 20th century Worthing, with access to never-seen-before family archive material. With the main focus on the architects and builders of the period, there has, until now, been only a dry-as-dust record of the building and development of the town, but this volume reveals the human element and unusual events which influenced the two main characters. A cornucopia of characters and scenes, it is a must-read for local residents both past and present, who will be both intrigued, and at times, amused by this addition to the history of their town. Perhaps, like me, readers will find it difficult to put down once the pages have been opened, and I thoroughly recommend it, with a rating of ten out of ten as entertaining and readable, packed with interesting information on Worthing.”