An open-topped bus tour for a lioness? New children's book from Crawley-based author

Author Sue Wickstead: A new children’s book, ‘A Ticket to Ride’, which is due to be published on the 20th October 2025. It is a collection of stories and rhymes to share with children.

I was excited to recently receive the following review from Readers Favorite

Reviewed by Jennifer Senick for Readers' Favorite

A Ticket to Ride: Stories and Rhymes by Sue Wickstead is a lively collection that invites readers on whimsical trips through poems, jokes, and silly journeys. Throughout its pages, bus rides become windows into a world of imagination. Whether it’s following a mouse zipping through a maze or watching a lion take an unexpected bubble bath with apple shampoo, children are shown how enjoyable life can be. Each one is packed with fun twists and gentle surprises, such as bees “catching the school buzz” or clever cats negotiating for affection. The adventure celebrates curiosity, kindness, and everyday magic—such as wildflower seeds planted to honour a king’s coronation, or a fairy’s glittering mischief in a castle. With humour, creativity, and small joys, it’s sure to brighten any day.

As an educator, this compilation brought back memories for me. I recall reading rhymes and verses to my students, and I believe A Ticket to Ride by Sue Wickstead should be included in any preschool or elementary classroom. The lion’s bubble bath scene is sure to make kids giggle and beg to hear more. This book can be used to introduce poetry to children, and they could be asked to write their own poem as an extension activity. They could also create their own black-and-white drawing to pair with it. Sue Wickstead’s background as a teacher shines through in her playful words and relatable childhood scenarios. I also appreciate the artwork because it doesn’t overshadow the text. Every turn of the page is a fresh invitation to laugh, wonder, and daydream alongside cheerful animal friends and creative bus rides, perfect for sharing aloud.

With a visit to The Isle of Wight bus museum in October, it will be a busy time. The museum has sold a few of my books over the summer and I am pleased to be invited to their bus running day.

The book is also set for a blog tour in October and will be read and reviewed by avid book readers.

I recently visited a local Beaver group, as an author. I took along my story books to share and was pleased that they were also very interested in the Playbus and the background links to my writing.

“You held their interest for the whole session, and they enjoyed it," said Adam.

This has led to further bookings this Autumn.

Author Visits

I can provide a wide range of sessions for Primary Schools including -

Author Visits/Talks - suitable for Nursery to Y6

Visits from an author have shown to improve and encourage reading and writing for pleasure.

Based in Crawley I have a few bookings for the Autumn term and looking ahead to 2026 and ‘World Book Day’.

Groups and schools should get in touch for more information.

My granddaughter and I recently went on her first ever bus ride, it was on a single-decker so we will need a ride on a Double-Decker bus next; maybe even an open-topped bus.

Copies of my current books, as well as the Bewbush Playbus photographic book, are available from Crawley Museum; Natty Noo in Horsham; Burgess Hill Help point.

Further book reviews received. A Ticket to Ride

Ticket to Ride. The synopsis is simply enchanting. It feels like the kind of book that turns an ordinary afternoon into a memorable adventure.

The way you’ve combined cheerful poems with short, whimsical stories creates such a versatile experience, perfect for bedtime, classroom sharing, or those cosy moments when a child just wants to laugh at a knock-knock joke while also learning something thoughtful. The imagery of animals and friends hopping on and off the bus across magical landscapes is not only fun but also quietly inclusive, inviting every child to see themselves on the journey. That balance of silliness and heart is rare, and I can already imagine parents cherishing it as a book they’ll read aloud again and again. (Misha)

A Ticket to Ride A collection packed with cheerful poems, silly stories, knock-knock jokes, and adventures that leap off the page children, deserve giggles and imagination this big.

A story that has everything: playful adventures, heartwarming family moments, and a bus that could give Hogwarts Express a run for its money. (Mildred)

Book also available as an ebook