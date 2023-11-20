Author of Dark Ages London book nominated for historical fiction award to give talk in Lewes
Set in the ruins of Londinium in the sixth century, Dark Earth was described by The Observer as ‘radically new and beautiful’.
It has been shortlisted for the HWA Gold Crown Awards 2023 alongside books including The Chosen by previous Lewes Literary Society speaker Elizabeth Lowry and The Dance Tree by Kiran Millwood Hargrave.
Rebecca Stott is a novelist, historian, scriptwriter and broadcaster and Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.
Her family memoir In the Days of Rain won the Costa Biography prize in 2017. She has taught literature and writing in universities for 32 years including most recently as Professor of Literature and Creative Writing at UEA but has now given up teaching to write full-time. She is currently working on a television series about Boudicca.
Rebecca moved to Lewes in 2022.
All Saints Centre, Friar’s Walk, Lewes, Tuesday 21st November, 8pm (doors open 7.30pm), tickets cost £12. Visit www.lewesliterarysociety.co.uk for more information.