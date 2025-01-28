Author Tony Flood interviews a singing legend who topped the charts with The Bachelors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many people under the age of 30 may not have heard of The Bachelors, but in the 1960s they were bigger than The Beatles with hits including ballards No Arms Can Ever Hold You, I Believe and I Wouldn't Trade You For the World (writes TONY FLOOD).

The group, originating from Dublin, consisted of Con Cluskey, his younger brother Dec and their friend John Stokes. They were hailed for their superb harmonies and instrumentals.

John left the group in 1984 and the two brothers carried on as a duo until Con passed away after contracting Covid, in April 2022. Dec, who lives in Eastbourne with his wife Sandy, a former dancing star, still performs on Zoom as both a solo artist and by using technology to show him singing with Con. He also appears at various venues with his glamorous daughter Victoria, a tribute artist.

Dec, now 83, says: “The Bachelors had so many successes, including 18 records in the UK charts and twice appearing on the Royal Command Performance. But, although many of the older generation still love to hear our songs, young music fans probably don't know about us.”

Dec Cluskey's performance at the Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, on Tuesday, March 11th.

The boys started as the Harmonichords and appeared on Hughie Green's popular television talent show Opportunity Knocks before changing their name to The Bachelors at the suggestion of Dick Rowe at Decca Records.

They took the music world by storm with Charmaine, No Arms Will Ever Hold You, Diane, I Believe, Ramona, Marie and I Wouldn't Trade You for the World.. Their last big hit in the UK was a cover of the Paul Simon song The Sound of Silence which reached No. 3 in April 1966. Con, Dec and his wife Sandy were booked at some of the entertainment world's top venues, including The London Palladium, and were often mobbed by fans.

The multi-talented Dec, an age-defying 'Peter Pan' character, has contributed a great deal to the success of events in East Sussex, including raising money for worthy causes and being an official of Eastbourne Speakers Club, which is part of Toastmasters International, with whom he has been an award winner. He will be appearing at an event hosted by Anderida Writers, of which I am chairman, at the Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, on Tuesday, March 11th at 7.30 pm.

Dec did me a great favour by introducing the film premiere of the comedy play I wrote called Hacking It when it was shown at the Winter Garden Theatre, Eastbourne, in January 2012.

The Bachelors when they topped the charts in the 1960s

I featured The Bachelors and The Beatles among a host of showbiz and sports stars in my celebrity book My Life With The Stars – Sizzling Secrets Spilled! The amusing anecdotes I provide include how Dec met Paul McCartney, who accidentally peed on his shoes!

Dec gave My Life With The Stars a glowing endorsement, saying: “If you want to know the ins and outs of showbiz, sport, films and politics this is the one! Tony Flood takes us on a riotous trip through years of chatting with and writing about so many great names...George Best, Muhammad Ali, Eric Morecambe, Bruce Forsyth, Kylie Minogue etc.

“Tony's updated book contains all the latest shenanigans as well as the ancient stuff ...the kids will love it and so will the old timers.”

The charismatic Dec, who lights up any room he enters, believes problems are there to be solved - as he did during Covid.

Dec Cluskey performing.

He explains: “Con and I came up with the idea of using Zoom during Covid so that we could appear live together even though I was in Eastbourne and Con in Elland in Yorkshire.

“There were no videos of us performing so I studied the art of music video making. Con, in Yorkshire, created his individual parts on camera and I created mine. Then I stitched them together, using ‘green screen’ techniques where, by filming in front of a green screen, I could have Con and I appearing to sing together with any background I choose - in my lounge or garden or Con’s garden.

“The Zoom shows were an immediate success, with replays posted on YouTube within days. After Con was tragically struck down by Covid, Bachelors’ enthusiasts, around the world, insisted I continue the monthly shows.”

The Zoom performances are given free on every first Sunday of the month at 2.30 pm UK time. Music fans can join them by going to www.zoom.us and clicking on the blue message ‘sign up free’ in the top right corner of the screen.

Dec's daughter Victoria, who has her own career performing tributes to Kylie Minogue Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and other stars, also sings with him at some venues.

I asked Dec how he felt about the current generation still acclaiming The Beatles and The Rolling Stones but not The Bachelors. He gave a philosophical reply: “We enjoyed being the No. 1 pop group in the Sixties but perhaps our style simply went out of fashion in an ever-changing music industry. The Beatles and The Stones wrote their own material and were the music changers.

“I love keeping alive memories of Con by showing videos on which we appear to be singing together.”

YOUR CHANCE TO SEE A LEGEND

Dec Cluskey has agreed to give a special performance to Anderida members and guests in the Garden Suite of the Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne on Tuesday, March 11th at 7.30 pm.

This is your chance to see a performance by a living legend - the last member of The Bachelors - singing and playing guitar, with hit songs including No Arms Can Ever Hold You, I Believe, I Wouldn't Trade You For the World, Charmaine, Diane, Ramona and Marie.

And you will only have to pay £5 to do so. That is the token entry fee Anderida will be charging non-members at the door of The Garden Suite. You can book places by simply emailing me at [email protected]