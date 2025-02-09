Biography of Hastings Suffragette has just been released

Well known local author Helena Wojtczak, whose "Strange Exits from Hastings" is the highest-selling book on the town's history has this week launched her biography of the notorious and internationally-infamous suffragette Mary Raleigh Richardson.

She Initially became interested in her when she found out Mary had retired to Hastings and indeed was found dead in her St James's Road bedsitter. It took Helena nearly three years of research to write and publish the book.

A straw poll revealed that although most local people have heard about the notorious suffragette who slashed a priceless painting, almost nobody knew that she ended up in Hastings!

Although Mary's grandchildren and grandchildren live in the Eastbourne and Pevensey area, despite trying every avenue Helena was unable to make any contact with them during her research.

"I am sure they would be thrilled to know that, at long last, their ancestor has a book dedicated to telling her life story", Helena said.

The book can be purchased via the Hastings Press website or on Amazon.