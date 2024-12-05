Brighton author Helen Trevorrow explores phone hacking in gripping new novel The Dark Network

Brighton-based author Helen Trevorrow is set to thrill readers with her latest novel, The Dark Network, releasing on December 11.

Known for her immersive storytelling and thought-provoking themes, Trevorrow’s new book delves into the dark and dangerous world of phone hacking, corruption, and cybercrime.

At the heart of the story is Doll O’Rourke, a determined private investigator hired to track down a missing person tied to an illegal phone-hacking ring. As Doll follows the digital breadcrumbs, she uncovers a tangled web of deceit, uncovering just how far powerful players will go to manipulate and exploit others. With every step closer to the truth, Doll finds herself the target of those who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets.

Helen Trevorrow, a resident of Brighton and a familiar name to fans of psychological thrillers, was inspired by real-world concerns about privacy and the misuse of technology.

"Phone hacking has been in the headlines for years, but the personal toll is something I wanted to explore in depth. The Dark Network is not just a thriller; it’s also a story about trust, betrayal, and survival in a world where our most personal information is never truly safe," said Trevorrow.

The Dark Network tackles pressing issues such as digital surveillance, privacy violations, and the ethical dilemmas of technology, making it both timely and gripping. Critics who have had an early look at the book have praised its fast-paced narrative and its exploration of the human cost of living in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

Doll O’Rourke, the novel’s protagonist, has already been described as one of Trevorrow’s most compelling characters to date. Strong yet vulnerable, Doll’s journey not only unravels a cyber conspiracy but also challenges her to confront her own emotional scars and moral boundaries.

Trevorrow’s own connection to Brighton—a city celebrated for its vibrant culture and diverse community—has played a significant role in shaping her work. The author often credits the city’s unique energy and contrasts as key sources of inspiration.

"Brighton is a place where tradition meets innovation, and that duality finds its way into my writing. It’s the perfect place for a story about the collision of humanity and technology," she shared.

To celebrate the book’s release, Trevorrow will host a launch event in Brighton on December 11th, offering fans a chance to meet the author, hear an exclusive reading, and learn more about the inspiration behind the story.

The Dark Network is available for pre-order now in paperback and digital formats. With its exploration of phone hacking and the darker sides of technology, coupled with a deeply human story of resilience and courage, the novel promises to be a must-read for fans of suspense and contemporary thrillers.

For anyone intrigued by the intersection of technology and humanity—or simply in search of a gripping page-turner—Helen Trevorrow’s The Dark Network is poised to be a standout release this December.