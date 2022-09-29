Chichester celebrates National Poetry Day

sdf

On Thursday, October 6, at 7pm, Maggie will read from her new poetry collection, The House Where Courage Lives (Waterloo Press). Writers get the chance to read their own poems after the interval when a complimentary glass of wine or soft drink will be served.

Maggie Sawkins grew up on a large housing estate north of Portsmouth where she began writing poetry as a child. After returning to education she gained an MA with distinction in creative writing. Since then she has facilitated creative writing projects in community and health care settings, working with people from all walks of life including prisoners, those affected by psychoactive substances and, most recently, the refugee and asylum seeker community in Portsmouth. Her live literature production Zones of Avoidance won the 2013 Ted Hughes Award for New Work in Poetry. Her collections include Charcot’s Pet (Flarestack), The Zig Zag Woman (Two Ravens), Many Skies Have Fallen (Wild Mouse) and Zones of Avoidance (Cinnamon). Maggie recently hosted an episode of the BBC Radio 4 programme Tongue and Talk: The Dialect Poets.

Spokesman Barry Smith said, “We are delighted to link up with the South Downs Poetry Festival for this special event with guest writer Maggie, who now lives in Brading on the Isle of Wight. This is the first occasion since the pandemic lockdowns that we have been able to return to the inspiring venue of grade II listed Chichester Library. Visiting writers always love reading there, especially as Chichester audiences are so appreciative and welcoming.”

Maggie Sawkins added: “My new collection The House Where Courage Lives contains poems and prose written over the past eight years. I’ve been fascinated by the notion of fear for some time – I think it drives much of the actions and decisions we make in life, and this preoccupation fed into much of my latest work. However, the theme only became apparent while I was revisiting the poems and deciding which ones to include. The title comes from a photograp h I came across of a door in Dorset which has a plaque with the word ‘Courage’ above it. Some of the poems I’ll be reading on National Poetry Day include Mettle, Pep Talk and Sentience.”

Barry added: “After Maggie’s reading, local writers will have the chance to read their own poems. The National Poetry Day theme for 2022 is The Environment, but poems in any style or on any subject are welcome. Live music from Linda Kelsall-Barnett on classical guitar and open mic poetry combine to offer a stimulating mix of words and music. Readers and listeners equally welcome. These library poetry and music events are always very popular, so early booking is advised.”