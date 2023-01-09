Ponds Pools & Lidos – A Swim Through Time is a new book by Eastbourne author Clare Dales (ISBN: 978-1527280007, available online at Etsy).

Clare Dales

Clare, aged 54, said: “I only learnt to swim at the age of 40, thinking I might like to do triathlons. I finally learnt at the local Edwardian Motcombe Baths.

“After the first evening, Paul the instructor had us all completing a width. The next, we all jumped in at the deep end!

“I pretty much gave up running as I was hooked on swimming and discovered some amazing places. Deco lidos, wild swimming spots and hidden coves, bathing ponds and pools. I had the idea to first write the book visiting Arundel Lido and imagining the scene as a lino print. I'm a printmaker and heritage consultant, so combining the two was a no-brainer. In lockdown, I had an unexpected amount of time to begin to formulate the book.

“Referencing the sketches and photos I'd by then been taking for a couple of years, lockdown meant I had some pretty special access to places which were closed. Parliament Hill Lido, on a cold December day – icy waters, no swimmers, and a silence that rarely falls on a lido on a hot summer’s day. I was also allowed onto the Hampstead Men's Pond on that day too. They have a cracking place to swim looking out to the Heath.

“I've been really quite overwhelmed with the response to the book, people buying the book, asking questions about swimming, independent bookshops stocking my book and some lovely comments.

"As anyone who's ever been to a bathing pond, pool or lido knows, you're always assured a warm and friendly welcome.

“The book is for anyone who likes swimming, architecture, printmaking, art, technology or fashion. Its all in there! I love repeat prints so the page on Benjamin Lighting, the company who made underwater coloured lido lighting, is one of my favourites, and I’m printing it as a fabric! I really enjoy the research and writing. It was really hard to decide what finally went into the book as there’s such a huge variety of lidos and bathing places in this country. There could be a whole book on bathing suits hats and beach-pyjamas too!

“It’s a stand-alone book although I’ve been asked already for a sequel, so who knows. One day maybe, although I have another project in the pipeline and want to crack on with other printing projects, for example my 3D High Street!

“I’m a member of Lewes printmakers, and we’ve collaboratively published nearly ten books.

"My first solo project Eastbourne An Alphabet was published in 2016. It's a lino print journey through the sea, the Downs, architecture and quirky things about this part of Sussex.