Crawley author offers "interactive journal exploring God’s design for wellbeing"

Jo Acharya © Daniel Acharya

Free tickets are available at valleyofsprings.com/st ore.

Refresh at Revive will include an author reading, Q&A and book signing as well as live music from improvisational trio The Dragonflies and free cakes and puddings. There will also be an opportunity to browse some other local crafts and gifts. All are welcome, and the event will also be live-streamed from 8pm at facebook.com/valleyofsprings.

Jo Acharya is a Christian writer and musician.

She was born and bred in Crawley and lives with the lung disease cystic fibrosis. Jo has spent the last 12 years working as a music therapist and helps to lead a small group at Crawley Community Church for Christians with additional learning needs.

Jo writes regularly on her website valleyofsprings.com as well as on Facebook and Instagram.

Jo describes her new book Refresh a beautiful interactive journal exploring God’s design for wellbeing.

“My new book Refresh: a wellness devotional for the whole Christian life is out now.

"It's a gentle, flexible weekly journal exploring God's design for a healthy and fulfilling life.

"If you're weary, busy or just looking for an interactive way to meet with God, Refresh is for you!

“The topics cover different areas of everyday life, including rest, relationships and emotional health.

“The Bible-based reflections are gentle and encouraging, and thoughtful questions help readers apply the content to their own lives.

"Refresh is a flexible way to slow down, create space and grow in faith.”

Refresh: A Wellness Devotional for the Whole Christian Life was published in January 2022 by Malcolm Down Publishing. It is available from valleyofsprings.com and bookshops.