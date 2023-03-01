Crawley WORDfest offers rich and varied programme

“Eve Ainsworth will talk about her football books for girls and boys, telling you a bit about her journey into writing and why she chose to write the books she has. During this session, you can ask Eve questions regarding writing, football or reading. The best question will win a prize. Eve will also read a short extract of her award nominated book All to Play For. This talk is perfect for both football and book fans!”

“Crawley's own crime writer Derek Farrell will be interviewing three well-established crime writers Barbara Nadel, William Shaw and Lesley Thomson as they discuss the locations they have chosen to set their crime fiction. This will be followed by Q&A from the audience and book sales and signing. Barbara Nadel writes two crime fiction series – the Cetin Ikmen novels set in modern Turkey and the Hakim and Arnold mysteries set in the east end of London. Published by Headline and Allison and Busby, Barbara’s books can also be found in translation and as audio books. In 2005 Barbara won the Crime Writer’s association Silver Dagger for fiction. William Shaw has been longlisted three times for the Theakston’s Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year and the CWA Historical Dagger and shortlisted for a Barry Award, The CWA Golden Dagger and the Golden Bullet. Lesley Thomson’s A Kind of Vanishing (2010 People’s Book Prize winner) is a novel to treasure. Her number-one bestselling series The Detective’s Daughter has sold over 850K copies.”