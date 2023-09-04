Crime writers gather for Shoreham Wordfest 2023

Shoreham-by-Sea’s annual festival of words and ideas starts with an immersive theatre trail, Tales of Shoreham: The Big Picture!

William Shaw is taking part (contributed pic)

Journeying through Marlipins Museum, the oldest secular building in Sussex, you will meet characters from Shoreham’s history including its glamorous connection to the early film industry. Shoreham Wordfest 2023: Here and There runs from September 30-October 15.

Shoreham Wordfest programme director Rosalind Turner said: “More original work is on offer with Idle Women, a new musical play based on the lives of women working on canals during World War Two, nicknamed Idle Women due to their IW – Inland Waterways – badges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Shoreham Wordfest is one of the first festivals to hear the acclaimed poet and author Lemn Sissay reading from his brand-new poetry collection, Let the Light Pour In. Lemn will discuss his work with the audience including the award-winning memoir, My Name is Why.

“Best-selling authors Elly Griffiths and William Shaw host the second Fatal Shore Crime Writing Festival, featuring top authors Richard Osman, Nicci French and Kate Mosse. The whole-day event has more than 20 top crime writers, followed by an original who-dunnit play by Elly Griffiths in the evening.

“Caitlin is a one-woman play about her stormy marriage with Dylan Thomas, and Shoreham-based actress and playwright Janet Behan celebrates the centenary of her uncle Brendan’s plays and novels such as Borstal Boy.

“Shoreham Wordfest continues its sessions on topical issues. Journalist Rafael Behr launches his new book Politics – A Survivor’s Guide, a masterclass in how to ‘stay engaged without getting enraged.’ Foreign correspondent Gabriel Gatehouse will discuss the increasingly complex and concerning international perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is much more in this year’s Shoreham Wordfest – author talks, walks, poetry and concerts. For full details of all 20 events, see our website: www.shorehamwordfest.com.”