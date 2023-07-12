David Roberts offers Poems About Love in new collection

David Roberts

“It has just been published by Amazon. It’s available as an ebook Kindle download or as a 100-page paperback.

“I’ve been people-watching all my life, starting with my parents’ own troubled marriage. Looking through folders of poems I had scribbled over a lifetime, I discovered that I’d written rather a lot about love. I thought maybe, at my age, I have a few interesting insights into this topic.

“A few of the poems were written over 50 years ago but most were written in the last 20 years as I observed many relationships, their difficulties, tragedies, successes and triumphs so this is largely a book of observations, but also speculation, imagination and a little bit of personal experience.

“It’s a very varied and unusual book of love poetry because it goes beyond the normal kind of love poem. Some poems are thoughtful, even complicated, others are lighter, surreal, bizarre, suggestive or facetious. I think readers may find a lot to relate to, argue about and be moved or amused by in this book. How Could You Know? is the title of one of the poems, and if people ask how I might know so much about love to be able to write a book of love poems I have to say that like most other people I’m just an observer fascinated by what is going on in the world and add to this to my awareness of my own experiences. I may have seen more than many people because I’m 80 years old, but these poems were written over a long period of time.

"Poems include Fifty Kinds Of Love, Love Is Its Own Reward, Does Love Exist? How Could You Know? Don’t Vanish With The Dawn and A Heart In Winter. I wrote Love Is Its Own Reward last December thinking about so many in the caring professions and the many saints in society who devote themselves to looking after others regardless of their own circumstances and emotional condition and deserve more recognition.

“I’ve spent over 25 years as an editor and publisher of war poetry so I am very pleased to have a change and take on a topic that is positive and cheering. I hope readers will enjoy these very varied poems and leave comments on the Amazon website.

" There’s a bit more about me and the book on my blog, www.davidrobertsblog.com. I worked in commerce for six years, was a teacher for 24 years at Oathall Community College in Haywards Heath and have been a publisher for twenty-six years.