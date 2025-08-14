Discover Eastbourne's amazing flint buildings

Flints were one of man's earliest building materials and their abundance in the chalk cliffs of the south coast mean that we can see many examples of their use in the buildings and walls of Eastbourne.

'Flint Buildings of Eastbourne' is a new publication from Eastbourne Local History Society and offers an overview of the different ways that flints can be used as a building material, along with many examples of their use over the centuries.

Flints were used in the building of Eastbourne's oldest church, St Mary the Virgin in Old Town, and in the Motcombe dovecote. In the nineteenth century, when Eastbourne was growing rapidly, flints were used to decorate buildings such as St Andrew's school in Meads and Compton Place Gate Lodge where the flints have been knapped into squares, a sign of wealth and prestige.

Local historian Kevin Gordon has updated a book that was originally written by Harold Spears and is now republished by the Eastbourne Local History Society, with over 30 colour photos and a map of the featured buildings. Kevin will guide you to some of Eastbourne's best flint buildings, including Holy Trinity church, the Tally Ho pub and Ocklynge Cemetery Chapel.

Find out the difference between field flints and beach flints and between 'snail creep' and 'galleting', and which three flint walls in Eastbourne have Listed Building status.

Eastbourne contains hundreds of examples of the use of flints as a building material, probably more than any other town in the area, and this book is a great introduction to this very special, local rock. After reading it you'll be spotting flint walls and buildings everywhere you go and will be able to speak with authority on the types of flint that you see and how they have been used!

'Flint Buildings in Eastbourne' is a 28-page booklet and costs just £5. It is available by post from www.eastbournehistory.org.uk/publications or you can find this and all the other ELHS publications for sale at The Gather (near Sainsburys) in the Beacon Centre on the last Friday of every month.

1 . Contributed Author Kevin Gordon standing in front of one of the many flint walls in Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Knapped flints on the wall of the Tally Ho pub in Eastbourne Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Gate Lodge at Compton Place is a fine example of a flint-built building Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The Motcombe dovecote on the cover of the newly-published 'Flint Building in Eastbourne' Photo: Submitted