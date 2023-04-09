Dystopian romance, action and adventure in Chichester author's new book

Her debut novel City of Birds is aimed at the 16+ age group, offering a dystopian romance with action and adventure. It is available on Amazon now.
Elisha explains: “I had a difficult time at work and it led me to have very bad panic attacks so I had to quit for my own health. I then developed social anxiety so I couldn’t really leave the house. I felt so alone in my brain, but the thing that helped me was writing down my thoughts and feelings. It was my coping mechanism, almost like a sort of journal.
“I’ve always had a passion for reading. I love all kinds of books so I think this is also why I decided to write it down. Somehow, as I kept writing my feelings, I created characters and a made-up world, and I decided to go along with it. My writing developed into an actual story without me even realising at first. I kept writing and started to develop my ideas, my characters, every plot point. It is a fictional book, but it is laced with so much of my own pain and trauma that I had gone through.
“After I had finished the whole manuscript I started to make Tiktoks about the concept of it actually becoming a book, and people started to respond! They were so interested in the world and characters I had created that I decided to find an editor to get it professionally copy-edited. This took over a month, and when it came back to me, I got great feedback. My editor told me that this story of mine has so much potential to make it big. This obviously heightened my confidence so I worked very closely with a cover designer and made the most beautiful cover. I was really doing this!
“People loved to read about my main character Elyria. I have had so much feedback that she was so relatable in how she coped with everything that was dealt to her. I have included LGBTQI characters and diverse characters within my story so that everybody can see representation as I think this is very important for books/movies/TV to be inclusive to all. City of Birds is aimed at new adults. There are topics of violence and strong language, so I wouldn’t aim this book for anyone under 16. It is a dystopian romance so if you like books like The Hunger Games I think you would enjoy mine.
“I plan to write a series of at least three books. My characters’ stories are not over yet and I have so many ideas for where to take them. I loved writing this book. It was like an escape from the outside world. I enjoyed writing every scene description, every longing glace, every snarky comment my main character said. It comes so naturally to me to write. In my darkest time, I found my passion of writing and storytelling.”
As for the storyline, in a place where injustices thrive and violence is the foundation of power, one decision changes the trajectory of Elyria Nightingales' life forever. “Swept up in a rebellion group, Elyria is trained as a spy and deadly assassin, her craft is perfected and she is ready to face her enemy. Her mission is to deceive and lie to those around her to obtain secrets that will take down the corrupt government the Consulate.”