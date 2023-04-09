Dystopian romance, action and adventure in Chichester author's new book

The new book by Chichester author Elisha Pickett – who writes as Elisha Reids – began with her own panic attacks.

Her debut novel City of Birds is aimed at the 16+ age group, offering a dystopian romance with action and adventure. It is available on Amazon now.

Elisha explains: “I had a difficult time at work and it led me to have very bad panic attacks so I had to quit for my own health. I then developed social anxiety so I couldn’t really leave the house. I felt so alone in my brain, but the thing that helped me was writing down my thoughts and feelings. It was my coping mechanism, almost like a sort of journal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always had a passion for reading. I love all kinds of books so I think this is also why I decided to write it down. Somehow, as I kept writing my feelings, I created characters and a made-up world, and I decided to go along with it. My writing developed into an actual story without me even realising at first. I kept writing and started to develop my ideas, my characters, every plot point. It is a fictional book, but it is laced with so much of my own pain and trauma that I had gone through.

Elisha Reids

“After I had finished the whole manuscript I started to make Tiktoks about the concept of it actually becoming a book, and people started to respond! They were so interested in the world and characters I had created that I decided to find an editor to get it professionally copy-edited. This took over a month, and when it came back to me, I got great feedback. My editor told me that this story of mine has so much potential to make it big. This obviously heightened my confidence so I worked very closely with a cover designer and made the most beautiful cover. I was really doing this!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People loved to read about my main character Elyria. I have had so much feedback that she was so relatable in how she coped with everything that was dealt to her. I have included LGBTQI characters and diverse characters within my story so that everybody can see representation as I think this is very important for books/movies/TV to be inclusive to all. City of Birds is aimed at new adults. There are topics of violence and strong language, so I wouldn’t aim this book for anyone under 16. It is a dystopian romance so if you like books like The Hunger Games I think you would enjoy mine.

“I plan to write a series of at least three books. My characters’ stories are not over yet and I have so many ideas for where to take them. I loved writing this book. It was like an escape from the outside world. I enjoyed writing every scene description, every longing glace, every snarky comment my main character said. It comes so naturally to me to write. In my darkest time, I found my passion of writing and storytelling.”